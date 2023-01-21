Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of General Mills worth $49,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

