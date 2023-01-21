Barclays PLC Sells 2,589 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 678,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.19% of Tyson Foods worth $44,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,512,000 after purchasing an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TSN opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.16.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

