Barclays PLC Sells 460,226 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 460,226 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of State Street worth $54,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,464,000 after purchasing an additional 562,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

