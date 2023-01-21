Barclays PLC Sells 672,763 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of FirstEnergy worth $55,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

