Barclays Raises Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target to GBX 420

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 390 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.13) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($3.78) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $376.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

