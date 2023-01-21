Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.40 ($62.39) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price objective on Basf in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAS opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a one year high of €69.15 ($75.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.12.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.