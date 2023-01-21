Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($66.30) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday.

Basf Price Performance

Shares of Basf stock opened at €52.46 ($57.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €49.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. Basf has a one year low of €37.90 ($41.20) and a one year high of €69.15 ($75.16).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

