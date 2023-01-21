BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BESIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $93.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.56.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.12 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 41.35%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

