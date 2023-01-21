BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.67% of BellRing Brands worth $46,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 915,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 15,216.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRBR opened at $26.30 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

