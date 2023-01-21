Benchmark Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $250.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.47.

Netflix stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

