Berenberg Bank Lowers Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target to GBX 1,930

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.41) to GBX 1,930 ($23.55) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Entain in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,025 ($24.71) to GBX 1,900 ($23.18) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.79) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,050 ($25.02) to GBX 2,270 ($27.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Entain Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

About Entain

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

