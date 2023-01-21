Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.24.
Bill.com Trading Up 4.3 %
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bill.com
In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bill.com Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Further Reading
