BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 289,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,039,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 150,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 22,943 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.45. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $114.80.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,718. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

