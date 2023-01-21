Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CICC Research began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Blackstone Stock Up 5.6 %

Blackstone stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.43.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,427,285 shares of company stock valued at $176,860,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

