BMO Capital Markets Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $111.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $106.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.