Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $48.45.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

