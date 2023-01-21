Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 152 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,441,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in LPL Financial by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

