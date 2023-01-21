Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 224 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,511,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 137,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

NYSE AMP opened at $333.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

