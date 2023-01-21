Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in United Rentals by 60.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after buying an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $32,188,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.09.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $383.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $394.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.