Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,784,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 608,191 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

