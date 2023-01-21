Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.8 %

MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,571.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,463.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.