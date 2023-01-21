Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $21,594,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $17,267,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $16,504,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 457,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $79.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

