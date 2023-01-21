Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 113 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $391.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.18 and its 200-day moving average is $373.80. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $249.50 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. The business had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.83.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.