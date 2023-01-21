Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 13,170 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pearson Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,015.43.

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.