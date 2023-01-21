Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 5,912 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in FOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in FOX by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.71 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

