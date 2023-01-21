Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,622,000 after buying an additional 5,280,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after buying an additional 1,178,744 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,030,242 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.65) to €18.50 ($20.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.43) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

