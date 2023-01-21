Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 29.1% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

International Paper Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

