Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

