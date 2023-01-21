Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. William Blair began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.