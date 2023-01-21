Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,021,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 174,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.18.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

