Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

