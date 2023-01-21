Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Target Price at $50.14

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

GOLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GOLF opened at $45.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,194,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after buying an additional 33,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 228,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

