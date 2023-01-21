Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $34.20

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.08. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

