Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $34.20

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.08. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,533,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the period.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
