Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$65.31

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

BCE stock opened at C$62.46 on Monday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$74.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$61.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5499997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.64%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

