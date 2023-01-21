Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Price Target at C$65.31

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BCE to C$68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$62.46 on Monday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$74.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$61.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5499997 EPS for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.64%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.