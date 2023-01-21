Brokerages Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $44.60

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. National Bank Financial lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 553.87%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365,730 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.