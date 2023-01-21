Brokerages Set Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Target Price at $24.64

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.82.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRBG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial
In other Corebridge Financial news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at $867,705.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.6 %
CRBG stock opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
About Corebridge Financial
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.
