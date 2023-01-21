Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price at $28.86

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several research firms recently commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $25.80 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

