Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target at $117.29

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Impinj Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,507,336.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,863,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,507,336.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,307 shares in the company, valued at $32,528,684.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,321 shares of company stock worth $58,665,552. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 2,886.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

