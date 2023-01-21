Brokerages Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) PT at GBX 343.40

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.40 ($4.19).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.48) to GBX 290 ($3.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.58) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.84) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 254.90 ($3.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 254.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.19. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 749.71.

Insider Transactions at Legal & General Group

About Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £3,276.75 ($3,998.47). In other news, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £6,423.66 ($7,838.51). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £3,276.75 ($3,998.47). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,581.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.