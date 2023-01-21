Brokerages Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT at $26.17

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.