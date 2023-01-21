Brokerages Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target at $90.57

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €93.00 ($101.09) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prosus from €99.00 ($107.61) to €94.00 ($102.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prosus from €83.50 ($90.76) to €87.40 ($95.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosus from €75.00 ($81.52) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Prosus alerts:

Prosus Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.