Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $47.17

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,623 shares of company stock valued at $523,937. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smartsheet Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,227,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,261 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,019,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

SMAR stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.