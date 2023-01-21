Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Target Price at $1,439.83

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,462.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STJPF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,365 ($16.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded St. James’s Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,153 ($14.07) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of STJPF opened at $14.07 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

