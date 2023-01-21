Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $25.67

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIV. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

VIV stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 559,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 538,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $4,014,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,452,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 393,787 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

