BTIG Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BTIG Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. BTIG Research analyst I. Levi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. BTIG Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.20.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,367,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,839,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,389,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,491,000 after purchasing an additional 957,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

