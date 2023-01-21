CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $336.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.75.

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NYSE:CACI opened at $285.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.88. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $319.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in CACI International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the second quarter worth $216,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

