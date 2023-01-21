Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) PT Raised to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CXBMF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

