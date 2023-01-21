Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $79.21 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after buying an additional 12,292,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after buying an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

