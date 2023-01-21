Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$128.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.67.

TSE:CP opened at C$106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.82. The stock has a market cap of C$98.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.12 and a 12 month high of C$111.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

