Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.35 to C$2.30 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.80 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CET stock opened at C$1.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$296.47 million and a P/E ratio of 26.60. Cathedral Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$107.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million.

Insider Activity at Cathedral Energy Services

In other news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000.

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.